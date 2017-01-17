Globalstar drops 8.5% in thin trade

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) is among today's biggest telecom losers, dropping 8.5% on light volume, and matching last week's lows (which were lowest in a month).

SA contributor Forrest Wilson says he's sold his shares in the company, and switched out to $2 April 21 calls instead: "The likelihood of bankruptcy is too high for me to sit comfortably on the stock itself."

He believes that the completion of the FCC's low-band auction will bring spectrum partners sniffing around mid-band airwaves holders, but the bull thesis is valuing Globalstar's spectrum too highly.