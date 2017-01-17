Cameco gets environmental OK to build Australian uranium mine

Cameco (CCJ -0.3% ) is a step closer to building its proposed Yeelirrie uranium mine in Western Australia after the state’s government overturned a federal regulator's recommendation to halt the project.

Australia's government said in August that CCJ's proposal should not proceed because it could endanger certain underground animals, but the state government says it considered “broader economic and social” factors in its decision to overrule the regulator but that CCJ may proceed only under “strict conditions” to protect the environment.

CCJ does not know when it could build the multi-billion-dollar open-pit mine, saying it is advancing the project through the environmental assessment process so it is "ready to respond when the market signals a need for more uranium."