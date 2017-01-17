Analysts: T-Mobile, Dish likely beneficiaries of post-auction deal talk

With the winding down of the FCC's broadcast incentive auction for wireless airwaves -- and of a moratorium on strategic deal talks between its participants -- M&A fever could begin to heat up the sector again, say Citigroup analysts with an eye on T-Mobile (TMUS -0.3% ) and Dish Network (DISH -0.8% ).

T-Mobile looks to be the "big winner" when the auction is complete, with prices coming in lower than expected, suggests Goldman's Brett Feldman. Meanwhile, he agrees that "strategic optionality will likely improve" for Dish with the auction's completion.