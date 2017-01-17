Market dynamics driving price of pot down on glut of growers

The laws of supply and demand are in full display in the legal marijuana market. The over-abundance of cultivators, which includes formerly illicit growers who are "going legit," is driving prices down and forcing a mad scramble to cut operating costs.

In Colorado, the average wholesale price of a pound of the green stuff has fallen 48% to $1,300 since legal sales began in January 2014. The cost/pound can be as low as $300 (from more than $1K) says Urban-Gro's John Chandler, whose company sells cultivating equipment such as automated feeding and watering systems (originally for growing tomatoes in greenhouses).

Retail prices have dropped as well, but not as profoundly as wholesale prices. In Colorado, weed sells for an average of $6.61/gram, down 25% in two years.

According to Arcview, the regulated pot market in the U.S. could reach $20B in five years, up almost three-fold from last year's $6.7B.

