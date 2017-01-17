Cellceutix takes issue with Mako's latest bearish report

Cellceutix (OTCQB:CTIX -3.1% ) is none too happy with the latest installment from SA Contributor Mako Research. Its latest article, Cellceutix: Financing Partners Arrested For Alleged Ponzi Scheme, Company Faces Risk Of Death Spiral Liquidity Crunch," was published this morning.

The company denounces Mako as a "criminal enterprise" who publishes fake news. It adds that Mako's first article, "Cellceutix: Empty Office, Unviable "Science," Misleading Disclosures, 96% Downside," published in August 2015, was the basis for a class action lawsuit that was eventually dismissed with prejudice.

Mako says Cellceutix's fair value estimate is a big fat zero because it will run out cash. It says additional funding from financier Platinum Partners isn't going to happen after two executives were arrested for running a Ponzi scheme. In September 2016 the company stated that it would need $19M over the next 12 months. At the end of September, its quick assets totaled only $5.6M.