Baird decreases revenue estimate for GoPro's Q4

Though noting checks indicating strong HERO5 sales during the 2016 holiday season, analyst William Power considers sustainability of strength into 2017 uncertain.

Lowers Q4 revenue model from $601M to $552.9M (consensus $585.31M), with FY projected at $1.2B (consensus $1.23B).

For FY 2017, views revenue at $1.4B and EPS at -$0.52 (consensus $1.44B, -$0.32). Further: "We would note that the company remains committed to reaching non-GAAP profitability in 2017, which could ultimately require additional costs cuts without revenue above our forecast."