Buckeye Partners resumed at Equal Weight at Barclays

Buckeye Partners (BPL -0.2% ) is resumed with an Equal Weight rating and $72 price target at Barclays, which sees BPL as a relatively stable MLP with diversified cash flows and a healthy organic backlog.

Barclays says the recently closed acquisition of 50% in VTTI augments BPL's outlook, as it brings additional organic opportunities - $600M under evaluation - and provides BPL with a platform to roll up assets in the fragmented international storage and terminaling market.

The firm says BPL's current 7.6% yield is above its MLP coverage universe of 6.7%, and its all-in cost of capital has the competitive advantages of no IDRs and an investment-grade credit rating, but the modest distribution growth outlook of 4% 2016-19 compound annual growth rate equates to an 11.6% total value proposition vs. 14.7% for its overall MLP coverage universe.