Enrollment underway in clinical study to support CE Mark application for Check-Cap's C-Scan CRC screening system

The first patient has been enrolled in Check-Cap's (CHEK +0.1% ) study of its C-Scan colorectal cancer screening system, the data from which will support a CE Mark application. The filing is expected to happen later in H1.

C-Scan utilizes low-dose X-rays in an ingestible capsule to screen for colorectal cancer. It is designed to create a 3D image of the colon and enable detection of clinically significant polyps with a level of accuracy similar to a colonoscopy. Its value proposition is the elimination of special preparation (bowel cleansing) and the inconveniences of a colonoscopy (time in the clinic, invasive procedure, sedation, recovery time). The patient simply swallows the capsule while continuing his/her normal daily routine. Data are transmitted to an external recorder that is worn by the patient so the retrieval of the capsule is unnecessary.