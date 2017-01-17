CLSA increases Microsoft target to $72

From $65, analyst Ed Maguire projects 44% recognized revenues growth in FY 2017 for Microsoft primarily driven by Azure, Dynamics and Office 365. Views Office 365 as a greenfield opening with less than 7% of 1.2B worldwide users having to this point transitioned to subscription.

Forecasts Microsoft's December-ended (Q2 2017) quarter at $25.275B in revenue (from $24.84B previously, consensus $25.29) and $0.79 of EPS (from $0.76, consensus $0.78). For FY 2017, $93.07B in revenue (from $92.25B, consensus $93.93B) and $2.96 of EPS (from $2.89, consensus $2.98).

Current Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) share pricing – $62.53