Stocks, dollar fall amid investor uncertainty over Trump policies

Stocks and the dollar fell following comments from Pres.-elect Trump that the greenback was "too strong," marking rising uncertainty around policies from the incoming administration.

“We had this period of time where we rallied on potential policies, but now the market is looking for what actually comes in,” said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

The British pound soared more than 2.5% vs. the dollar in its strongest showing since 2008 following Trump's comments as well as remarks from U.K. Prime Minister May that the final Brexit deal will be put up for a vote in parliament.

U.S. crude oil +0.2% at $52.48/bbl, helped by dollar weakness and comments by Saudi Arabia that it would adhere to OPEC's commitment to cut output.