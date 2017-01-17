Neurocrine Bio's valbenazine flunks mid-stage Tourette study; shares down 6% after hours

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) slumps 6% after hours on robust volume in response to its announcement that valbenazine, branded as INGREZZA, failed to achieve its primary endpoint in a Phase 2 study, T-Forward, in adults with Tourette syndrome, a neurological disorder characterized by involuntary tics and vocalizations. The study showed treatment with INGREZZA improved overall symptoms but the change from baseline in a scale called YGTSS, the primary objective, fell short of statistical significance (p=0.18).

The company's U.S. marketing application for tardive dyskinesia is currently under FDA review. The action (PDUFA) date is April 11.