Gigamon -22%; preliminary Q4 revenue under expectations

Preliminary Q4 results – revenue $84.5M-$85M (prior guidance $91M-$93M, consensus $92.24M), EPS $0.35-$0.37 (prior guidance $0.36-$0.38, consensus $0.37), gross margin 83%-84% (prior guidance 82%-83%)

Preliminary FY 2016 results – revenue $310.3M-$310.8M (consensus $318.07M), gross margin 82%-83%, operating margin 22%-23%, EPS $1.22-$1.25 (consensus $1.26)

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) CEO Paul Hooper: "We are disappointed our fourth quarter revenue was below our prior guidance, but we are pleased with our overall financial performance in 2016, our second consecutive year of 40 percent year-over-year revenue growth. Fourth quarter revenue fell short primarily due to lower than expected product bookings in our North America West region, as several significant existing customer accounts deferred purchasing decisions into 2017."

Full release of results scheduled for February 2.

