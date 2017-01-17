ONE Gas issues above-consensus 2017 earnings outlook

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) offers upside FY 2017 guidance, seeing EPS of $2.87-$3.07 vs. $2.81 analyst consensus estimate, which it says primarily reflects the benefit of new rates and normal weather in its service territories.

OGS expects to achieve an 8.1% return on equity in 2017; full-year capex is seen at $350M, with more than 70% targeted for system integrity and replacement projects.

In its five-year growth forecast, OGS expects net income and EPS to rise by an average of 5%-7% annually during 2016-21, with an average annual dividend growth rate of 8%-10% during the period.