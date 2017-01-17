Nexstar closes $4.6B Media General deal, creating No. 2 broadcaster

Nexstar Broadcasting (NXST -3.6% ) has closed its acquisition of Media General (MEG -1.5% ), wrapping a yearlong journey that included breaking up a deal between Media General and Meredith Corp.

The $4.6B acquisition makes the renamed Nexstar Media Group the country's second-largest TV broadcaster. The broadcast portfolio is increased by about two-thirds and the company's reach has more than doubled in the deal, and it enters 15 new top-50 markets.

As planned, Nexstar has closed on divesting 13 stations (for an aggregate $548M) on which the deal's approval was conditioned.

With the deal done, Nexstar has boosted guidance for pro forma average annual free cash flow, to about $565M for the 2016/2017 cycle -- a little over $12/share -- from a previous $540M. With that, "We are extremely well positioned to immediately reduce leverage, evaluate additional accretive strategic growth investments and expand our return of capital to shareholders," says CEO Perry Sook.