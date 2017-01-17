Nexstar closes $4.6B Media General deal, creating No. 2 broadcaster

Nexstar Broadcasting (NXST -3.6%) has closed its acquisition of Media General (MEG -1.5%), wrapping a yearlong journey that included breaking up a deal between Media General and Meredith Corp.
The $4.6B acquisition makes the renamed Nexstar Media Group the country's second-largest TV broadcaster. The broadcast portfolio is increased by about two-thirds and the company's reach has more than doubled in the deal, and it enters 15 new top-50 markets.
As planned, Nexstar has closed on divesting 13 stations (for an aggregate $548M) on which the deal's approval was conditioned.
With the deal done, Nexstar has boosted guidance for pro forma average annual free cash flow, to about $565M for the 2016/2017 cycle -- a little over $12/share -- from a previous $540M. With that, "We are extremely well positioned to immediately reduce leverage, evaluate additional accretive strategic growth investments and expand our return of capital to shareholders," says CEO Perry Sook.
After hours: NXST +0.8%.
