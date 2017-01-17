Interactive Brokers -2.55% following Q4 results

Q4 comprehensive EPS of $1.19 vs. $0.62 earned a year earlier. Excluding other comprehensive income, EPS of $1.25 vs. $0.78.

Net revenue of $1.396B vs. $1.189B a year ago. Income before taxes of $761M vs. $458M. Helping the comparisons was a big charge taken a year earlier thanks to the SNB letting the franc go.

Electronic Brokerage income before taxes up 41% Y/Y to $756M with revenue of $1.239B up 13%. Net interest income up 25%. Customer accounts up 16% to 385K. Total DARTs up 2% to 660K.

Market Making income before taxes of $44M down 66% Y/Y thanks to lower trade volumes and volatility.

Previously: Interactive Brokers Group EPS of -$0.05 (Jan. 17)