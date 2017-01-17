Hewlett Packard Enterprise acquiring SimpliVity for $650M cash

SimpliVity, a hyperconverged infrastructure vendor and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) competitor, combines with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) as the latter seeks to form a broad set of enterprise data service offerings and create the industry's only "built-for-enterprise" hyperconverged solution.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise president and CEO Meg Whitman: "This transaction expands HPE's software-defined capability and fits squarely within our strategy to make Hybrid IT simple for customers. More and more customers are looking for solutions that bring them secure, highly resilient, on-premises infrastructure at cloud economics. That's exactly where we're focused."

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) shares unchanged after hours.

Press release