Ten-year Treasury yield dives to 2017 low

Alongside the modest unwind in a bunch of other post-election trades, the 10-year Treasury yield continued its decline, off another seven basis points today to 2.32% It stood at about 2.60% one month ago (it was about 1.80% prior to the election). TLT +1.05% , TBT -2.1%

The other macro trades reversing course were the banks (from up to down), gold (from down to up) and the dollar (from up to down). Helping were weekend comments from Donald Trump complaining that the dollar was too strong, and some questions about the pace of tax reform.