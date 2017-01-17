Gray Television, Graham Media buy stations in Nexstar/Media General deal

Among the buyers of new stations tied to Nexstar Broadcasting's (NASDAQ:NXST) $4.6B deal for Media General (NYSE:MEG): Graham Media Group and Gray Television.
Graham (GHC -0.6%) closed its transaction to acquire WCWJ (CW affiliate in Jacksonville, Fla.) and WSLS (NBC affiliate in Roanoke, Va.) for $60M in cash and assuming liabilities. It will operate the stations under their existing affiliations.
Meanwhile, Gray Television (GTN -5.2%) has closed $270M in deals for WBAY (ABC affiliate in Green Bay, Wisc.) and KWQC (NBC affiliate in the Quad Cities Iowa market). On Friday Gray also closed on acquiring KTVF (NBC), KXD (CBS) and KFXF (Fox) in Fairbanks, Alaska, for $8M in cash from Tanana Valley Television Co. and Chena Broadcasting Co.