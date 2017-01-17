Gray Television, Graham Media buy stations in Nexstar/Media General deal

Among the buyers of new stations tied to Nexstar Broadcasting's (NASDAQ:NXST) $4.6B deal for Media General (NYSE:MEG): Graham Media Group and Gray Television.

Graham (GHC -0.6% ) closed its transaction to acquire WCWJ (CW affiliate in Jacksonville, Fla.) and WSLS (NBC affiliate in Roanoke, Va.) for $60M in cash and assuming liabilities. It will operate the stations under their existing affiliations.