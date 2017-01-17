CSX meets Wall Street view but quarter results include extra week

CSX -3.8% AH despite reporting in-line Q4 earnings and revenue results and saying business conditions were improving after hurting from low commodity prices and a strong U.S. dollar.

CSX says coal shipments rose 8.3% Y/Y during Q4, which included an extra accounting week; without the extra week, coal shipments rose 2.8%.

CSX says shipments in its metals and equipment business fell 3.1%; intermodal traffic rose 4% but fell 2% without the extra week.

Q4 revenue per unit rose 4% Y/Y due to pricing gains and positive mix in the quarter, and same-store sales pricing increased across all major markets by 2.8% (up 3.2% ex-coal).

"In an environment where the company lost almost $470M of coal revenue and experienced weakness across most of its markets, CSX delivered nearly $430 million of productivity savings in 2016, while improving customer service," the company says.