Statoil to sell 25% of Scotland floating wind farm

Statoil (NYSE:STO) agrees to sell 25% of its assets in the Hywind floating wind farm pilot project offshore Scotland to an Abu Dhabi renewable energy group for an undisclosed sum.

The companies also agree to share the development risk, with the Abu Dhabi firm covering 25% of previous and future costs.

STO says substructures for the project have been constructed in Spain and are due to arrive in Norway in the spring for assembly before being moved to Peterhead; production is expected to start in late 2017.