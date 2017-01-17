Allergan to pay $15M over failure to disclose 2014 merger talks

A unit of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) will pay a $15M penalty and admit to wrongdoing for failing to disclose 2014 merger talks with Actavis, the SEC reports.

AGN resisted a seven month-long hostile takeover pursuit by Bill Ackman's Pershing Quare hedge fund and Valeant Pharmaceuticals before announcing it had accepted a $66B bid from Actavis, but the SEC says AGN had told investors that Valeant's bid was inadequate and that it was not in merger talks.

AGN says the SEC had not charged the parent company and that the filings at issue pre-dated the company's acquisition by Actavis.