Reuters: Chuck E. Cheese readying IPO at $1B-plus valuation

Apollo Global Management (APO -1.8% ) and its CEC Entertainment has begun to prepare for an initial public offering for (formerly) child-focused restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese that could value the company at more than $1B including debt, Reuters reports.

The offering could come in the second half, but Apollo hasn't yet hired underwriters, Reuters says.

Apollo had taken the company private in January 2014 after agreeing to pay $1.3B, about a 25% premium over the pre-deal-talk price.

Chuck E. Cheese spent the past couple of private years watching other fast-growing restaurants fail to grow after going public, as sit-down casual chains struggled. But competitor Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) saw comparable-store sales grow almost 6% in Q3 2016, and Chuck E. Cheese has expanded alcohol offerings and worked to broaden its appeal beyond children, as D&B has.

The company operates 603 locations as well as 144 Peter Piper Pizza stores across the U.S. and 11 other countries.