Cameco sees 2016 earnings "significantly lower" than analyst estimates

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) -9.5% AH after saying it expects 2016 adjusted net earnings to come in "significantly lower" than analyst expectations.

CCJ says it delivered 31.5M lbs. of uranium during 2016 at an average realized price of C$54.46/lb., as expected, but expects to report an IFRS net loss for the year due in part to asset impairments resulting from fair market value assessments at year-end; it expects to make total adjustments to net earnings of C$180M-C$220M after-tax (C$0.45-C$0.56/share).

CCJ says "current earnings expectations are not reflective of the strength of our core uranium business," but it is planning measures to further cut costs and improve efficiency at its mines, including a 10% workforce reduction (~120 employees total) at its McArthur River, Key Lake and Cigar Lake operations.

