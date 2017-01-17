United Continental forecasts flat Q1 unit revenue

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) -2.3% AH after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings but a 1.6% decline in its passenger unit revenue.

The key metric is nevertheless much better than the 6% decline a year ago, and UAL is forecasting flat unit revenue for the current quarter, which would mark the fourth sequential Q/Q improvement.

UAL says its Q4 unit cost, excluding fuel and profit-sharing, rose 4.1%, and expects the metric will climb to a 4.5%-5.5% gain in the current period.

UAL, which typically loses money in its Q1, expects to be in the black in the current quarter and deliver a positive pretax margin of 0.5%-2.5%, which would mark its third straight first quarter of profitability; its Q4 pretax margin was 9.5%, the midpoint of updated guidance provided last week.