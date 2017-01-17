Analyst: SoftBank cash could give Sprint 'knockout' bid for T-Mobile

When it comes to suitors for T-Mobile (TMUS -0.2% ) -- linked by analysts to some increasing deal talk to come with the end of the FCC's spectrum auction -- nobody may be a match for a SoftBank-backed Sprint (S +0.5% ), New Street Research says.

That deal would still be challenging, though, as debt-heavy SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY -1.7% ) would need a lot of cash, and T-Mobile's value has only gotten higher -- about $48B after shares ran up nearly 50% in 2016.

But that cash could provide a "knockout" bid of $69B (including $22B in equity) outside of synergies, according to analyst Jonathan Chaplin.