Analyst: SoftBank cash could give Sprint 'knockout' bid for T-Mobile

When it comes to suitors for T-Mobile (TMUS -0.2%) -- linked by analysts to some increasing deal talk to come with the end of the FCC's spectrum auction -- nobody may be a match for a SoftBank-backed Sprint (S +0.5%), New Street Research says.
That deal would still be challenging, though, as debt-heavy SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY -1.7%) would need a lot of cash, and T-Mobile's value has only gotten higher -- about $48B after shares ran up nearly 50% in 2016.
But that cash could provide a "knockout" bid of $69B (including $22B in equity) outside of synergies, according to analyst Jonathan Chaplin.
That's a bid that a cableco like Comcast (CMCSA -0.3%) or Charter (CHTR +2.6%) or even Dish Network (DISH -0.2%) would have trouble matching, though T-Mobile owner Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY +0.4%) might prefer that kind of buyer to Sprint. "In this scenario, we assume an offer price of $80 per share," said Chaplin; that's a 40% premium to T-Mobile's closing price today.
