Report: Canadian oil exporters should fear potential U.S. border tax

Canadian oil exporters could be slammed if a border tax proposal in the U.S. House of Representative comes to fruition, according to an energy consultant who has been studying the recommended U.S. tax code changes since last summer.

Businesses that rely on imported inputs would lose the ability to deduct their costs in computing their taxable income, which Philip Verleger says would effectively increase the cost of imported goods by 25% and hit Canadian oil producers hard because they export 3M bbl/day to the U.S., more oil than any other country.

Among the many effects of the law, Verleger says Pres.-elect Trump’s promised approval of the Keystone XL pipeline (NYSE:TRP) to link the Alberta oil sands with U.S. coast refineries less attractive, since the refineries would lose the incentive to buy imported Canadian oil.

Additionally, Canada's Security Intelligence Services warns that Canadian energy companies may be at high risk for cyber attacks and espionage against pipelines, oil storage and shipment facilities.

Relevant tickers include SU, CVE, CNQ, IMO.