Harris, America Movil tied to Brazil Air Force telecom project

Brazil's Air Force plans to privatize the telecom system behind its air traffic control network, and Harris (HRS -1.6% ) or America Movil (AMX -1.1% ) could be the lead beneficiaries, a newspaper says.

Seventeen companies participated in public hearings over privatizing the system, according to O Estado de Sao Paulo, but Harris and America Movil (which owns Brazil wireless company Claro) were most interested.

A company picked for the project would be expected to invest 1.5B reais (about $467M) for modernization, part of an overall cost of about 4.3B reais (around $1.3B). The public-private partnership would cut the share of that cost borne by the Air Force.