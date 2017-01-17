With Starz in their eyes, Bernstein boosts Lions Gate to Buy

Lions Gate (LGF.A +0.5% , LGF.B -0.6% ) got an upgrade from Bernstein after the firm got a closer look at subscribers to the studio's newly merged partner Starz in a survey.

“Our hypothesis was that most Starz subs never asked for the service in the first place and wouldn't miss it if it were gone,” writes analyst Todd Juenger. “The results give strong evidence our hypothesis was wrong.”

Bernstein bumped its rating to Outperform, based on its confidence about Starz after the survey, along with cash generation (Starz contributes about 73% of the post-merger cash flows; "In order for LGF stock to work, Starz has to work"); de-levering; and upside options including breakout hits.

Juenger lifted his price target to $31 from $22.