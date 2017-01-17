'Hidden Figures' builds lead to top grossers for second week

Hidden Figures (FOX, FOXA -0.3% ) built on a strong opening last week to claim the box office crown over the Martin Luther King Day holiday weekend.

The film, about black female mathematicians and their contributions to NASA space missions, had edged Rogue One last week and built a solid lead over competition this week (including a few new releases) by grossing $27.5M over the four days.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (DIS -0.1% ) slipped to fourth place with $16.8M, but it rolled over the $500M mark at the domestic box office and inched within dollars of $983M worldwide.