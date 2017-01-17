Reports: Russian state bank helped Rosneft partial privatization deal

Commodities trader Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund reportedly acquired a stake in Russia's Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF) last month with the help of $11B lent from Russian state-owned bank VTB.

The loan was a stopgap until other financing was put in place but the undisclosed role played by the state-owned bank in the complex deal raises questions about the involvement of the state in a deal the government hailed as a sign of foreign appetite for Russian assets in spite of U.S. and European sanctions.

A month after the sale of the 19.5% stake in Rosneft was announced, there is still no definitive explanation where all the long-term financing will come from; Glencore says Russian banks were involved in the deal, but there has been no confirmation of which lenders, or how much money they put in.