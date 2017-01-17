Tallgrass Energy, Ultra Resolves resolve $303M pipeline contract dispute

Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP +1.5% ) and its Rockies Express pipeline subsidiary say they have reached an agreement to settle their $303M breach of contract claim against bankrupt Ultra Resources (OTC:ULUCF).

Ultra, which had filed for Chapter 11 protection in April, will make a $150M cash payment to Rockies Express six months after Ultra emerges from bankruptcy but no later than Oct. 30, and enter into a new seven-year firm transportation agreement with Rockies Express starting Dec. 1, 2019.

The agreement is seen as a key precursor for Ultra to finally emerge from bankruptcy.