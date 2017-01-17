McKesson settles probe over suspicious drug orders for $150M

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) will pay $150M to settle allegations that it failed to properly oversee shipments of drugs, including opioid painkillers, during 2008-13, the Justice Department and Drug Enforcement Administration announce.

MCK also agrees to suspend sales of controlled substances from its distribution centers in Colorado, Ohio, Michigan and Florida “for multiple years," and will be subject to new and enhanced compliance obligations and be required to hire an independent monitor to assess compliance.

The government says its investigation found evidence that MCK “did not fully implement or adhere to” its own rules for detecting and reporting to the DEA suspiciously large or frequent orders for drugs it distributed to independent and small pharmacies.

The latest deal follows an earlier settlement between MCK and the DoJ over similar violations in 2008.