President-elect Donald Trump's comments suggesting the greenback is "too strong" sent the dollar index tumbling to its lowest level in more than a month, but the currency recovered some of that weakness in trading overnight.

Adding to the dollar's weakness was sterling strength, which surged 3% - the biggest one day-climb since 1998 - following Theresa May's Brexit speech in which she pledged to walk away from negotiations if Britain didn't get a good deal from Brussels.

ETFs: UUP, UDN, USDU