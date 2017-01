A South Korean judge questioned Samsung Group leader Lee Jae-yong behind closed doors today to decide whether he should be arrested over his alleged role in a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.

The result is likely to be announced in the next few hours and could have significant impacts on the conglomerate and wider economy.

Samsung's revenues are equivalent to a fifth of South Korea's GDP.

