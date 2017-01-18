Lilly to buy CoLucid for $960M in cash

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has agreed to acquire CoLucid Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CLCD) for $46.50 per share in cash ($960M), more than a 33% premium to CoLucid's closing price of $34.90 yesterday. The deal should close by the end of the quarter.

Lilly expects to record an acquired in-process R&D charge of ~$850M related to the transaction (~$0.80/share) which will reduce its 2017 EPS guidance by the same amount. Non-GAAP EPS will not be affected.

CoLucid's lead product candidate is lasmiditan, an oral 5-HT1F agonist for the acute treatment of migraine.