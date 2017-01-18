Target lowers holiday quarter guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT) announces that comparable sales during the holiday period fell 1.3% Y/Y.

Total sales decreased 4.9% for the two-month period. Comparable sales were down almost 3%.

CEO Brian Cornell cites early holiday season softness and weak store traffic, partially offset by +40% growth in digital sales.

Target now expects Q4 EPS of $1.45 to $1.55, compared with prior guidance of $1.55 to $1.75.

For the full year, Target now sees EPS of $5.00 to $5.10, compared with prior guidance of $5.10 to $5.30.

The company is due to release full results on February 28.

