Futures flat ahead of more bank earnings

Echoing similar sentiment from across the globe, U.S. stock index futures are pointing to a broadly flat open on Wall Street as traders await earnings from Goldman and Citigroup, and a speech by Janet Yellen.

In currency markets, the dollar is bouncing back from losses in the previous session, when President-elect Donald Trump suggested the greenback was "too strong."

Oil is down 1.3% at $52.55/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1211/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 bps to 2.36%.

