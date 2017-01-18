Toys "R" Us updates on holiday sales

Toys "R" Us reports same-store sales fell 2.5% in the U.S. and 4.9% globally for the holiday period.

" Despite a promising start over the Thanksgiving and Black Friday weekend, we experienced lower than expected sales in the toy category overall and continued softness in our baby business," says CEO Dave Brandon.

"We have a number of important initiatives planned, including the relaunch of our webstore, which we expect will have a significant impact on our ability to drive future growth in both our baby and toy businesses," he adds.

Though the retailer says total U.S. same-store sales were down 2.5% for the period, the toy category showed a 1.5% increase.

Source: Press Release