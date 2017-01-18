More on U.S. Bancorp's Q4 results

Q4 net income of $1.478B or $0.82 per share vs. $1.476B and $0.80 one year ago. Full-year EPS of $3.24 up 2.5% from 2015. 79% of earnings returned in 2016 through dividends and buybacks.

Average loans in Q4 up 6.2% Y/Y. Average deposits up 11.8%. Net interest income up 4.6%, with NIM of 2.98% down 8 basis points.

Noninterest income of $2.431B up 3.9% Y/Y, with mortgage banking income up 13.7%.

Noninterest expense of $3B up 6.9% Y/Y; comp expense up 12%, professional services expense up 24.8%, marketing expense up 11.5%.

Tangible efficiency ratio of 54.5% deteriorates from 53.0% in Q4 one year ago. Full-year efficiency ratio of 54% up 100 bps from 2015.

Book value per share of $24.86 up from $23.28 a year ago.

Provision for credit losses of $342M up from $325M in Q4 and $305M a year ago.

