IRADIMED CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IRMD) announces its financial guidance for the full year and Q1 2017.

For 2017, Company expects revenue of $23.9M -$24.3M, GAAP EPS of $0.07 - $0.08 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 - $0.18.

For Q1, Company expects revenue of $5.2M - $5.3M, GAAP EPS of $(0.01) - $(0.02) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 - $0.01.

The Company also expects 2016 and Q4 revenues of ~$32.6M and $6.1M respectively.

The Company plans to release its Q4 results before the market opens on February 6.