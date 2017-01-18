Pfizer says strong dollar could crimp ex-U.S. sales

Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) group president of its Innovative Health Division Albert Bourla says a strengthening U.S. dollar will make international sales a tougher slog for U.S. companies who have a significant international presence (all medical large caps). Pfizer, for example, generates about half its sales outside of the U.S.

Since the election of Donald Trump, the greenback peaked on January 3, rising over 6% against rival currencies on expectations that his policies will boost growth. It has fallen a bit since then, down over 3%, on Mr. Trump's comments that the dollar "too strong" for U.S. firms to compete with their Chinese rivals.

Source: Financial Times