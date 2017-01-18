Goldman slips a hair after plowing through estimates

Q4 earnings of $2.35B on revenue of $8.17B. EPS of $50.08 vs. $4.88 earned in Q3 and $1.27 one year ago. Annualized ROE of 11.4%.

Full-year earnings of $7.4B or $16.29 per share vs. $12.14 earned in 2015. ROE of 9.4%.

Investment Banking Q4 revenue of $1.49B down 4% Y/Y. Financial advisory revenue of $709M down 19%. Underwriting revenue of $777M up 16%.

Institutional Client Services Q4 revenue of $3.6B up 25% Y/Y, with FICC revenue of $2B up 78% over last year's difficult Q4.

Investing & Lending revenue of $1.48B up 15% Y/Y.

Investment Management revenue of $1.61B up 3% Y/Y.

Compensation and Benefits expense for 2016 of $11.65B down 8% Y/Y, reflecting lower revenue and expense savings. Ratio of comp and benefits to revenue of 38.1% up from 37.5% in 2015.

Full-year non-comp expenses of $8.66B fell 30% mostly thanks to lower litigation and regulator-related charges.

7.6M shares bought back during quarter at average cost of $197.80 each; full-year buybacks of 36.6M shares at $165.88 each.

Tangible BVPS of $172.60 as of Dec. 31.

Full report

CC at 9:30 ET

