Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Deutsche Bank has been busy. Initiations: Agilent (NYSE:A) Buy rating and $54 price target; Bio-Rad (NYSE:BIO) Hold rating and $195 price target; Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Buy rating and $115 price target; Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Hold rating and $24 price target; Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) Hold rating and $31 price target; Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Buy rating and $48 price target; Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Hold rating and $160 price target; LabCorp (NYSE:LH) Buy with $170 price target; Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Sell rating and $18 price target; Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sell rating and $15 price target; PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Hold rating and $55 price target; Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Buy rating and $108 price target; Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) Buy Rating and $163 price target.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) upgraded to Market Outperform by Avondale Partners.

Alcobra (NASDAQ:ADHD) downgraded to Hold with $1.25 price target by Jefferies.