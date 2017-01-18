Paratek completes enrollment in Omadacycline late-stage CABP study

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) announces that it has completed enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 clinical study evaluating omadacycline for the treatment of Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP). Top-line data are expected in Q2.

The randomized, double-blind, multi-center study is designed to compare the safety and efficacy of IV to once-daily oral omadacycline therapy to moxifloxacin IV/oral for treating adults with CABP.

If successful, the company plans to submit a new drug application in H1 2018.

Omadacycline is a new broad spectrum antibiotic being developed for use as empiric monotherapy for patients suffering from serious community-acquired bacterial infections.