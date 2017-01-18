Enrollment underway in Jazz Pharma's late-stage study of defibrotide to prevent VOD

The first patient has been enrolled in Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Phase 3 clinical trial assessing the ability of defibrotide (Defitelio) to prevent hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD) in adult and pediatric patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) who are at high risk of developing VOD.

The primary endpoint of the 400-subject study is VOD-free survival 30 days post-HSCT compared to best supportive care. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated final data collection date for the primary objective is January 2021. The estimated study completion date is one month later, February 2021.

Defitelio was approved in the U.S. in March 2016 for the treatment of adults and children who develop VOD with renal or pulmonary dysfunction following HSCT.

Previously: FDA clears Jazz Pharma's Defitelio for hepatic VOD; shares up 3% (March 30, 2016)