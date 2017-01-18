Rio Tinto, Chinalco end joint exploration venture

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and Chinalco (NYSE:ACH) terminate their joint venture launched in 2011 to find copper deposits in China, as Rio reduces the scope of its global exploration.

Spending on exploration by miners has fallen to the lowest in a decade, as the industry has focused on slashing costs and bolstering balance sheets; exploration spending in China tumbled 27% to $395M in 2016, according to a recent report by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

ACH is Rio's largest shareholder, holding ~10% of outstanding shares.