Citi latest to top bottom line numbers; market yawns

Q4 net income of $3.6B or $1.14 per share vs. $3.3B and $1.02 earned one year ago. Revenue of $17B fell from $18.5B thanks to the continued wind down of Cit Holdings (which will no longer be reported separately after this quarter); Citicorp revenue rose 6%. Buybacks reduced the float by an average 5%.

CET1 ratio of 12.5% up 40 bps for the year. ROE of 6.2% up 30 bps. Tangible book value per share of $64.57 up 7%.

Global Consumer Banking revenue of $8B up 2% Y/Y, up 5% in constant dollars.

Institutional Clients Group revenue of $8.3B up 11%, with Markets and Securities Services revenue up 24%; fixed income markets revenues of $3B up 36%.

Citi Holdings revenues of $657M down 79% Y/Y, with assets down 33% to $54B (now just 3% of Citigroup balance sheet).

