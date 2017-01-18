CSX lower after guidance disappoints

CSX (NYSE:CSX) slumps in premarket trading after the company updates on guidance for 2017 and delivers in-line Q4 results.

The railroad company expects Q1 EPS to grow at a low to mid teens rate amid persistent coal headwinds.

Overall, management says a "healthier" market may be ahead.

CSX sees capital investments of $2.2B for 2017.

