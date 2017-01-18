Top bankers at Deutsche not getting bonuses

"Now that we have a clearer idea of the financial impact of the settlement with the U.S. DOJ and our performance for the year, we feel that tough measures are unavoidable," says Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) CEO John Cryan in a memo.

VPs, directors, and managing directors will not receive any individual bonuses, but could see variable compensation as part of their group.

Those employees up to the level of assistant VP may receive individual bonuses, but the amount will be limited.

The Management Board "unanimously" decided to waive bonuses for 2016.

The bank plans to return to normal compensation schemes next year.

Source: Bloomberg

