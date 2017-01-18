California's Aliso Canyon gas storage field moves toward reopening

California regulators say the Aliso Canyon underground gas storage field is safe to reopen at a third of its original size, even though the cause of the leak in 2015 that forced thousands to flee their homes has not been determined.

The next step in the process will be two public hearings on reopening Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) SoCalGas facility, scheduled for Feb. 1 and Feb. 2; after the hearings, the state will make a final decision on when the site can reopen.

SRE has pushed to resume operations at Aliso Canyon, saying the site is essential in providing gas to customers across southern California, but local residents and some elected officials say they willfight efforts to reopen the field.